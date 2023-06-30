Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Boosted by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.93. 354,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,134. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.