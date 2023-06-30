Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,119,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 7.9% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.61% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $272,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

