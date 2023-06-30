Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.92. 391,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,840,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 661.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

