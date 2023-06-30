Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance
DISA stock remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.20.
Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
