DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 811.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,128,000 after acquiring an additional 334,069 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,769,000 after acquiring an additional 538,500 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.0 %

DocuSign stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.34, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

