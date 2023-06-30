Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $30,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

DG stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.50. The stock had a trading volume of 369,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average of $215.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

