Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 18968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Doma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Doma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

In related news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $37,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,398 shares in the company, valued at $754,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Doma by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Doma by 1,317.1% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Doma by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Doma by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

