Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65.

Shares of D opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.55.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 489,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

