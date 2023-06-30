DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBLFree Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $14.41. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 39,611 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

