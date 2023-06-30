DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $14.41. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 39,611 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

