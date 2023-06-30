Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Up 135.1% in June

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,500 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the May 31st total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 627.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 875 ($11.13) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Drax Group Price Performance

DRXGF remained flat at $7.34 on Friday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

