Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Impact Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $2.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Dream Impact Trust has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.54.
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.
