Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.39 and last traded at $146.39. 242,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 609,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.58.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $711,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,910.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,374 shares of company stock worth $13,345,330 in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 207.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 79,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 6,890.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

