Eagle Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $21.77 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 107.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,076.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

