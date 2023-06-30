Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $254.86 million, a PE ratio of 389.48 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $47.71.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $310,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,624,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,652,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 72,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

