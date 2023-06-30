East Imperial (LON:EISB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01), with a volume of 343684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

East Imperial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 million and a P/E ratio of -98.70.

East Imperial Company Profile

(Free Report)

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East Imperial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Imperial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.