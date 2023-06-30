East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.79. 854,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $59,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

