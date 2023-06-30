Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eastern Bank owned about 1.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 1,121,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 715,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.13. 94,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

