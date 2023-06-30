Eastern Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eastern Bank raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $21,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,341. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $166.93. 181,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,338. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.78 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.