Eastern Bank Buys 267,428 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267,428 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 12,265,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,597,914. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

