Eastern Bank Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.18. 24,012,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,945,586. The company has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.26, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

