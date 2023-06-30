Eastern Bank Has $11.51 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.
PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.
Shares of PODD stock traded down $10.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.95. 304,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,921. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 251.74, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
