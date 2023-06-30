Eastern Bank Purchases 109,896 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,896 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eastern Bank owned about 5.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,995,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 436,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,524.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 431,443 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 25,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,649. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $20.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

