Eastern Bank Purchases 316 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.32. 100,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,543. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

