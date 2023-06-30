Eastern Bank Sells 1,163 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.45. 819,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,637. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

