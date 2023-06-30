Eastern Bank Sells 22,354 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,354 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.80. 149,774 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

