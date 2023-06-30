Eastern Bank Sells 4,435 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.8% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 68,889.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 945,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $868.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $737.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

