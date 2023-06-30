Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $198.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

