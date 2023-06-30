Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Down 2.6%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). 404,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 364,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.40 ($0.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

