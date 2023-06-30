Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312,571 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 6.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $52,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.00. 336,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.88. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $186.05.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.