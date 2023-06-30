EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. 10,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,724. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.