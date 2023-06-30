Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elis Stock Performance

Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Elis has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Get Elis alerts:

Elis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.