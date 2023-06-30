Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elis Stock Performance
Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Elis has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
Elis Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elis
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.