ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $22,354.93 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.48 or 1.00123430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07066404 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,413.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

