Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 149.15% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

