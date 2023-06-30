Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Performance

EMCGW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Embrace Change Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get Embrace Change Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Embrace Change Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000.

Embrace Change Acquisition Company Profile

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.