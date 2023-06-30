EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $183.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

