Energi Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $135,578.20 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00042513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,048,992 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.