Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERII has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 163.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Energy Recovery’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $363,709.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,003. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3,620.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 634,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $7,890,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $7,207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 345,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

