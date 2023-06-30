Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Earns “Initiates” Rating from 888

888 reissued their initiates rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources restated an initiates rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 10.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 169,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

