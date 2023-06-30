Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 3.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 1,245,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,893,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enovix Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enovix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

