Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

