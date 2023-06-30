Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
