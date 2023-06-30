EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $114.39. 1,103,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,293. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

