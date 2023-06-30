EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $772.64 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $772.64 million and approximately $291.91 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002023 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002579 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,432,945 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

