Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1,970.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,060 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Equity Commonwealth worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.

NYSE EQC opened at $20.38 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

