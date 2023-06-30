Ergo (ERG) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.92 million and $342,140.68 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,504.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00354208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.86 or 0.01009529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00551390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00067723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00141606 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,957,785 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.