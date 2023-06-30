Ergo Price Down 1.5% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $87.42 million and approximately $327,938.59 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,228.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00345992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.01030775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00547314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00065294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,945,902 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

