ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESACU stock remained flat at $10.86 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. ESGEN Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Institutional Trading of ESGEN Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

