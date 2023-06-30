Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $11.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.
ESPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ESPR opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.87.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
