Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,844.90 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $221.79 billion and $9.41 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,844.90 or 0.06135830 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00030254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003034 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,220,157 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

