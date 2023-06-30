Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $117.92

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.92 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.42). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.42), with a volume of 5,053 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.75 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £127,000 ($161,474.89). In related news, insider Kate Allum bought 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,565.20 ($1,990.08). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £127,000 ($161,474.89). Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

