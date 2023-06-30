Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $15.30.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 18th.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
